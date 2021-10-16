Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 561,854 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.54% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $196,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

AEIS opened at $88.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.