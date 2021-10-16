Fmr LLC Sells 56,966 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,966 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.79% of Paycom Software worth $172,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,307,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,817,000 after buying an additional 102,488 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,383,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,070,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.78.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $518.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $529.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.89, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $487.94 and its 200 day moving average is $408.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.