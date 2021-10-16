Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Up 173.6% in September

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 173.6% from the September 15th total of 26,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 312,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWP opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

