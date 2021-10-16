Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNV. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $140.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.90 and a 200 day moving average of $144.36. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after buying an additional 1,552,784 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,069,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

