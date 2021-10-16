Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 46,925 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,131,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,925 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $73,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 256.4% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,561 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,266,000 after buying an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,938,000 after buying an additional 253,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 83.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after buying an additional 197,208 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $999,390. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.22. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

