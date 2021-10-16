Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

FPRUY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.00. 288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

