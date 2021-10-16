Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

FPRUY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.00. 288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

