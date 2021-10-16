Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Frax has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $361.50 million and approximately $17.86 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00074884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00108934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,970.28 or 1.00428118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.52 or 0.06250200 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00027023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.