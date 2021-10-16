FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Flowserve Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.62.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Flowserve stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Flowserve by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 4.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Flowserve by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Flowserve by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

