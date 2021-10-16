FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issued By Raymond James

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.55. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37. Methanex has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -30.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

