FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trilogy Metals Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08).

TMQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Trilogy Metals has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06. The company has a market cap of C$385.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total value of C$343,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,054,905.25.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

