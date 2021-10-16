FY2022 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Boosted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Amgen in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the medical research company will earn $17.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.11. SVB Leerink currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $207.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

