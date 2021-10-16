FY2023 EPS Estimates for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will earn ($3.72) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.73). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBIO. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $47.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 90.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 117,276.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 29,319 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 237.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 99,169 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

