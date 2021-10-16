FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dover in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.70.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

NYSE:DOV opened at $165.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.47. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Dover by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Dover by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Dover by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Dover by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

