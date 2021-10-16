Fyooz (FYZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $105,870.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for $0.0862 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a market cap of $557,876.45 and approximately $105,870.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00046066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00208173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00093048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

