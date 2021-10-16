G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in G. Willi-Food International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WILC opened at $20.29 on Friday. G. Willi-Food International has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.66.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.82%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

