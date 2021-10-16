GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,490,000 after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,896. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.