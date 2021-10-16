GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 11,100 Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.52% of Brookline Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000.

Shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $11.07.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

