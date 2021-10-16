GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 50,500 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.10% of Corner Growth Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $140,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,142,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 709,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOL stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Friday. 1,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,925. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

