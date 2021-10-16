GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Shares in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at $10,100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $8,147,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $7,429,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $6,818,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVFB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 55,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,119. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

