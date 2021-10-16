GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $682,000 Stock Position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Slam were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Slam during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,824,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $20,212,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $14,880,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $13,277,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $9,954,000.

Get Slam alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 510,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $4,929,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLAMU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,329. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.