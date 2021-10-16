GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 3,600 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 42.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,800,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 22.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 22.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 83,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 37.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. 36,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,487. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.