GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Reduces Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.43. 261,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.85. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $96.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

