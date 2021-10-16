Gabelli Funds LLC Has $28.22 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 180.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 878,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,104,000 after purchasing an additional 564,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $122,802,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,735,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,163. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

