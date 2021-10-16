Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 8,700 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Shares of C traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,876,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,635,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

