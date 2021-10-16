Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 23,000 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,787,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 3.15% of Griffon worth $45,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Griffon by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE GFF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.98. 213,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $646.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. Analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

