Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.58) and the highest is ($1.19). Galapagos posted earnings per share of ($1.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($3.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 107,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,724. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $66.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

