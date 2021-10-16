Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Down 0.9% This Week

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $28.89 million and $1.80 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $8.24 or 0.00013645 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00069407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00076146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00110406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,173.89 or 0.99700119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.57 or 0.06348398 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00027622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

