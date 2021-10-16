Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $24,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 39,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE STL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,010. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.