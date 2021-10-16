Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $39.52 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Newmont were worth $39,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700,182 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,730,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,739,000 after acquiring an additional 99,171 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $57.03. 6,259,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,277. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

