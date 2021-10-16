Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 460 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $21,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,174 shares of company stock valued at $96,940,483. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,983. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $240.94.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

