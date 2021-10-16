Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 9,500 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $21,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.18.

GTLS stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

