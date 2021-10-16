GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.96

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$55.96 and traded as high as C$56.34. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$54.73, with a volume of 10,170 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on GDI shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.57.

The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 22.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.3699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$1,543,393.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,893,912.38. Also, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total value of C$142,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,564,750.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

