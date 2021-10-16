GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €35.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on G1A. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.06 ($44.78).

G1A stock opened at €40.35 ($47.47) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €41.31 ($48.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 47.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

