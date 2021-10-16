Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Update

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the September 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.0 days.

Genfit stock remained flat at $$3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

