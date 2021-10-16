Genpact Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Genpact has increased its dividend payment by 62.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Genpact has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

NYSE:G opened at $49.83 on Friday. Genpact has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genpact stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

