Geode Capital Management LLC Has $117.42 Million Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,304 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $117,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Athene by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,634,000 after acquiring an additional 217,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,326 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,118,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $97,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

Athene stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $174,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $1,175,052 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

