Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $113,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 39,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,049,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,182,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,634 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.