Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Omnicell worth $111,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Omnicell by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Omnicell by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

Shares of OMCL opened at $157.94 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $163.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 121.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

