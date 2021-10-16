Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 408,286 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,205,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,286 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Vistra worth $115,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Vistra by 26.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 41,336 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth $3,667,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 18.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $14,144,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VST. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

