Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 5,607 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of Carlisle Companies worth $121,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after purchasing an additional 229,330 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,976,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 133,320 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSL stock opened at $217.92 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.68 and a 1-year high of $218.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.35.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

