GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) versus Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) Head to Head Contrast

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

GeoPark has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

37.6% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark -26.37% N/A -4.72% Ecoark N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeoPark and Ecoark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $393.69 million 2.37 -$232.95 million ($0.77) -19.86 Ecoark $15.56 million 7.33 N/A N/A N/A

Ecoark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GeoPark.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GeoPark and Ecoark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.80%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Ecoark.

Summary

Ecoark beats GeoPark on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Ecoark Company Profile

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

