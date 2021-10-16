Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post $16.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.69 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $11.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $67.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.41 million to $71.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $65.34 million, with estimates ranging from $63.63 million to $68.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
