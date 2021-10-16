Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $722.09 million, a PE ratio of -67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,283 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth approximately $14,436,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth approximately $8,278,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth approximately $4,241,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

