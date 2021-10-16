Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 12,228 Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

