Glazer Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,336 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Forum Merger IV were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 771,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000.

FMIVU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

