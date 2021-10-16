Glazer Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,685 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $18,072,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $9,036,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,535,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,275,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,020,000.

ADERU stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

