Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIOAU. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the second quarter worth about $20,000,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the second quarter worth about $8,049,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the second quarter worth about $5,000,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the second quarter worth about $3,579,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the second quarter worth about $2,500,000.

Tio Tech A stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Tio Tech A has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

