Glazer Capital LLC Takes Position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 245,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 2.43% of Colicity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth about $975,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,950,000.

COLI opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

