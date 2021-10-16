Glazer Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its position in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 1.26% of OTR Acquisition worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTRA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in OTR Acquisition during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTRA stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

