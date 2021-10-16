Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSPU opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17. Global SPAC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSPU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

